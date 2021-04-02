Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old Branch woman following a traffic stop at 8:12 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Benson and Decker roads. The woman had a warrant for her arrest out of Lake County. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a vehicle crash with injury at 3:40 p.m. Thursday at the Silver Lake Sand Dunes in Golden Township in Oceana County. A 45-year-old Coopersville woman was injured when the ORV she and a 65-year-old Howell person overturned. They were evaluated at the scene by Life EMS. Thursday was the opening day for the sand dunes.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash without injury at 7:44 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Free Soil Road in Free Soil Township.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 36-year-old Custer woman for driving on a suspended license first offense following a traffic stop at 6:41 p.m. Thursday on Custer Road near Fountain Road in Sherman Township.