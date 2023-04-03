Possession of methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 59-year-old Scottville man for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant at 8:28 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Conrad Road in Custer Township. Deputies initially arrested the man on a warrant alleging possession of methamphetamines. While going through a search, deputies allegedly found suspected methamphetamines. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 61-year-old Ludington woman for domestic violence after being called to an incident at 11:41 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Danaher Street. The victim, a 66-year-old Ludington man, was not injured. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 35-year-old Scottville man on a warrant at 6:56 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Main Street in the City of Scottville. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court in Ottawa County on child support charges. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 67-year-old Walhalla man on a warrant at 5:36 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Gibson Road in Branch Township. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 2:32 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Melendy Street. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 62-year-old Grand Rapids woman on a warrant following a traffic stop at 3:55 p.m. Friday on M-116 near Piney Ridge Road in Hamlin Township. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 49-year-old Whitehall man on a warrant at 10 p.m. Friday on Division Street in the Village of Hesperia. The warrant alleged failing to appear in 79th District Court in Oceana county on traffic offenses. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested two people on warrants at 1:31 a.m. Saturday on North Oceana County Drive and Pere Marquette Highway in Pentwater Township. The driver, a 31-year-old Ludington man, had a warrant that alleged failing to appear in 85th District Court. He also was charged with a probation violation and cited for driving without a valid license. The passenger was arrested on a warrant alleging failing to appear in 79th District Court on traffic offenses. Both people were lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old Ludington woman for retail fraud after being called to an incident at 4:09 p.m. Friday at the Ludington Walmart in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hit-and-run crash at 9:28 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of North Rath Road in Hamlin Township. The complainant’s mailbox was struck during the night.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 2:47 a.m. Friday on Custer Road south of Hawley Road in Eden Township;
• At 7:53 p.m. Friday on Custer Road north of Freeman Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 12 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 10 west of Budzynski Road in Branch Township;
• At 6:30 a.m. Sunday on Victory Corners Road north of Hansen Road in Amber Township.