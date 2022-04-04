Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 46-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 1:46 a.m., Saturday, in the 200 block of West Ludington Avenue. The warrant from 79th District Court alleges possession of methamphetamines. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 2:32 a.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Decker Road in Hamlin Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while intoxicated
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 41-year-old New Era man for operating while impaired following a traffic stop at 9:34 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 near Shelby Road in Shelby Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Vandalism
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of vandalism to a gravel parking lot reported at 3:04 p.m., Saturday, in the 5700 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to six crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 8:56 a.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Decker Road and Lakeshore Drive in Hamlin Township;
• At 9:47 a.m., Friday, for a one-vehicle rollover crash on Free Soil Road west of Schoenherr Road;
• At 11:58 p.m., Friday, for a one-vehicle crash on Reek Road south of Millerton Road in Sherman Township;
• At 3:44 a.m, Saturday, for a slide-off crash on Scottville Road near Conrad Road in Riverton Township;
• At 12:01 p.m., Saturday, for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 2:40 p.m., Sunday, for a two-vehicle crash on State Street east of U.S. 31 in the City of Scottville.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 3:58 p.m., Friday, on Forest Trail Road east of LaSalle Road in Grant Township;
• At 12:26 a.m., Saturday, on Walhalla Road south of Barothy Road in Branch Township;
• At 9:50 a.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 west of Darr Road in Custer Township;
• At 12:45 p.m., Saturday, on Duneview Road west of Lincoln Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 11:33 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 east of Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township.