Operating while impaired
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 70-year-old Pentwater man on a charge of operating while impaired following a traffic stop at 7:42 p.m. Friday on Oceana Drive near 72nd Avenue in Weare Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 29-year-old Grand Rapids man on a charge of operating while impaired following a traffic stop on the drag strip near the Silver Lake Sand Dunes in Golden Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 26-year-old Mears man at 3:07 p.m. Sunday on a warrant from 79th District Court charging him with failing to appear in court on a misdemeanor traffic offense. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 41-year-old Ludington woman for providing false information to a police officer and driving on a suspended license, eighth offense, following a traffic stop at 9:21 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Danaher and George streets.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 38-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license first offense following a traffic stop at 3:26 a.m. Saturday on Ludington Avenue near Washington Avenue.
Driving unregistered vehicle, without license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 20-year-old Grand Rapids man for driving an unregistered vehicle and for not having an operator’s license after responding to a vehicle fire at 3:28 p.m. Friday on the U.S. 31 freeway near the Monroe Road exit.
Driving unregistered vehicle, fail to transfer title
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 28-year-old Scottville man for failing to transfer the title on his vehicle and operating an unregistered vehicle at 11:33 p.m. Saturday.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 7:46 p.m. Friday on Lattin Road west of Pere Marquette Highway in Summit Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury recently:
• At 9:52 a.m., Friday, on Sugar Grove Road near Gordon Road in Victory Township;
• At 5:27 a.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 freeway near Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township;
• At 6:50 a.m., Sunday, on Scottville Road north of Conrad Road in Custer Township;
• At 9:40 a.m., Sunday, on Hawley Road near Brye Road in Rivertown Township.