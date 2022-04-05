Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 38-year-old man on a warrant at 11:50 a.m., Monday, in the 400 block of South Harrison Street. The warrant was issued from 51st Circuit Court for failing to appear on a Mason County Friend of the Court issue. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a theft of steel at 8:54 a.m., Monday, at the Wonderland Tire Company in the 1900 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off at 2:20 p.m., Monday, at the Express Mart in the 5500 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. An individual left without paying for $20 of gas.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 8:38 a.m., Monday, on South Scottville Road south of Conrad Road.