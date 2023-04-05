Warrant arrest, domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old Ludington man for domestic violence and four warrants after responding to a disturbance at 3:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of North Stiles Road. The man faces charges of domestic violence third offense and habitual offender fourth offense in relation to Tuesday’s incident. The man also had four warrants from Muskegon, Mason and Oceana counties. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 37-year-old Ludington man for two warrants at 7:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of North Jebavy Drive. Both warrants allege failing to appear in Mason County court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 22-year-old Jenison man on a warrant at 8:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North James Street. The warrant alleged failing to appear in 58th District Court in Hudsonville on a charge of operating while intoxicated. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 66-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 11 a.m. in the 700 block of East Danaher Street. The warrant alleged retail fraud. The man, when he was apprehended, was also charged with violating the conditions of his bond as he allegedly was consuming alcohol. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while intoxicated
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Ludington woman for operating while intoxicated second offense after a traffic stop at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Sixth and Taylor streets.
Driving with revoked license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 61-year-old Ludington man for driving with a revoked license following a traffic stop at 11:09 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Madison and Sixth streets.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two two-vehicle crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 1:11 p.m. on Pere Marquette Highway south of Conrad Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 4:41 p.m. at the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Rasmussen Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 7:57 p.m. on Jebavy Drive south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 10:30 p.m. on Victory Drive west of Dennis Road in Victory Township.
Car-coyote
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-coyote crash without injury on U.S. 31 south of Sauble Drive in Free Soil Township.