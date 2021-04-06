Aggravated domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 59-year-old Ludington man on charges of aggravated domestic violence after deputies responded to an incident at 8:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of North Sherman Street in Hamlin Township. The man allegedly struck a 49-year-old Ludington woman and a 60-year-old Pentwater woman, and each were injured. The Pentwater woman was treated at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for non-life-threatening issues. The Ludington woman did not seek treatment for minor injuries. The Ludington man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 46-year-old Custer man on a charge of domestic violence, interfering with a telecommunication device and resisting and opposing a police officer after responding at 5:03 p.m. Monday to an incident in the 400 block of North Tuttle Road in Custer Township. Deputies allege the man pulled away and resisted them when they were attempting to secure him. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Assault and battery
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 23-year-old Shelby woman on a charge of assault and battery after responding to an incident at 1:34 p.m. Monday on 88th Avenue in Shelby Township. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 26-year-old Manistee woman after a traffic stop at 3 p.m. Monday on southbound U.S. 31 expressway near the Stoney Lake Drive Exit. What the warrant alleged was not available. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Vehicle accident
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash without injury at 7:43 a.m. Monday on Chauvez Road west of Hogenson Road in Riverton Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash without injury at 1:37 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 2:50 p.m. Monday on U.S. 31 north of Hansen Road in Custer Township.