Furnishing alcohol to minors
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old Scottville man for furnishing alcohol to minors at 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, following an incident near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township. Deputies initially responded to a call reporting a disturbance at the traffic light at the intersection. Upon arrival deputies learned that one of the parties went into the Meijer store. Upon further investigation in the store, the deputy learned that the man at the checkout was buying alcohol and determined he was buying it for the minors waiting outside. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a gas drive-off it received from 100 block of East State Street in the City of Scottville. Deputies report an unknown person drove away without paying for $22.26 in gasoline.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three vehicle crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 10 a.m., for a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 1:40 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash on Hansen Road west of Victory Corners Road in Amber Township;
• At 2:20 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash on Nelson Road north of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 7:36 a.m., on Masten Road south of Kinney Road in Logan Township;
• At 7:35 p.m., on Stiles Road north of Beyer Road in Victory Township.