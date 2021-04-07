Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old Branch man on two warrants after a traffic stop at 1:29 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Campbell and Bockstanz roads in Branch Township. The man had a warrant that alleges failure to appear for court in Manistee County and a warrant alleges possession of dangerous drugs in Mason County. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old Scottville woman for domestic violence after responding to a report of an assault at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 400 block of West Third Street in the City of Scottville. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail. There were no injuries reported in the alleged assault.
Operating under the influence of liquor
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 31-year-old Rogers City man for driving under the influence of intoxicants, third offense, following a traffic stop at 10:42 a.m. Tuesday. The man allegedly was driving recklessly and the wrong way on Stearns Outer Drive. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 28-year-old Norton Shores man for driving with a suspended license, first offense, and furnishing false information to a police officer following a traffic stop at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Quarterline and Forest Trail roads in Grant Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 6:57 a.m. Tuesday on Lakeshore Drive south of Bradshaw Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-turkey
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-turkey crash without injury at 11:56 a.m. Tuesday on the U.S. 31 freeway south of Chauvez Road in Pere Marquette Township.