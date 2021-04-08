Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 31-year-old Ludington woman following a traffic stop at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday on Foster Street near Staffon Street. The woman had a warrant for her arrest alleging contempt of court out of 85th District Court in Manistee. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Ludington man following a traffic stop at 5:14 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Grant and Second streets. The man had a warrant for his arrest alleging failure to appear out of 79th District Court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 41-year-old Scottville man following a traffic stop at 2:50 a.m. Thursday on Harrison Street near Filer Street. The man had three warrants for his arrest alleging failure to appear out of 79th District Court. The original charges allege the man had an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, failing to stop at a stop sign and failing to provide information to a person who was bitten by his dog. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with a suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 30-year-old Scottville man for driving with a suspended license, first offense, following a traffic stop at 7:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Ludington Avenue.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 23-year-old Custer man for driving with a suspended license, first offense, following a traffic stop at 10:21 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Madison Street in the Village of Custer.