Littering
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 31-year-old Fountain woman for littering after responding to a complaint at 11 a.m. Friday in the 8400 block of Groth Road in Sheridan Township. The woman allegedly dumped garbage and an abandoned trailer on a property July 19. Deputies were able to identify the woman and cite her.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 6:52 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Tinkham Avenue and Robert Street. A 52-year-old Ludington man was injured when the moped he was riding left the roadway and struck a pole. He refused treatment for his injuries. He was cited for operating with a suspended license.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded five vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 4:33 p.m. Friday for a two-vehicle crash at the intersectino of Tinkham and Washington avenues in the City of Ludington;
• At 5:15 p.m. Friday for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 west of Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 6:39 p.m. Friday for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Sugar Grove and Custer roads in Sherman Township;
• At 8 p.m. Saturday for a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Lakeshore Drive near Rohrmoser Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 3:09 p.m. Sunday for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Pere Marquette Highway and Sixth Street in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 10:02 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 5:32 a.m. Saturday on Stiles Road north of Beyer Road in Victory Township;
• At 5:58 a.m. Saturday on Jagger Road west of Ridgeview Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 9;30 p.m. Saturday on Quarterline Road north of Gurney Road in Grant Township;
• At 2:09 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 10 west of Benson Road in Branch Township.