Disorderly conduct, resisting and opposing officer
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 26-year-old Ludington man for disorderly conduct and resisting and opposing an officer after responding to an incident at 3:04 p.m. Tuesday at the Avenue Mini Mall in the 300 block of West Ludington Avenue. Officers state the man was allegedly highly intoxicated, yelling profanities and damaging displays at the store when they arrived. As he was being arrested, he allegedly kicked the officers. No one was injured. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash at 9:32 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Beard and Washington roads in Riverton Township.