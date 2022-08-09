The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 41-year-old Ludington woman for possession of cocaine following a traffic stop at 4:42 p.m., Monday, in the 700 block of North Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old Fountain man for domestic violence after responding to an incident at 9:12 p.m., Monday, in the 5900 block of Ford Lake Drive in Sheridan Township. The victim received minor injuries but did not seek medical treatment. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 35-year-old Ludington man for felonious assault following an altercation at 3:27 p.m., Monday, in the 500 block of East Fifth Street. Officers say no weapons were used but the suspect allegedly verbally threatened another with great bodily harm. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a Mongoose MGX bicycle reported at 6:23 p.m., Monday, in the 2200 block of North Tallman Lake Road in Sheridan Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 10:50 p.m., Monday, on Custer Road south of Mavis Road in Sherman Township.