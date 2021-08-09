Possession of methamphetamine
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 19-year-old Ludington man on a charge of possession of methamphetamine at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Filer Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and on four warrants issued by 79th District Court alleging failure to appear Saturday. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Hit-and-run crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old Ludington man following a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash at 4:28 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Brye Road and U.S. 10 in Amber Township. The man allegedly was involved in a hit-and-run crash without injuries at 1:17 p.m. Saturday on Fountain Road west of U.S. 31. A deputy patrolling the area looking for the vehicle involved in the crash located the man later in the afternoon after he allegedly ran out of gas and was causing a disturbance. Deputies allege he was highly intoxicated. He was arrested for being a disorderly person, and deputies are seeking a warrant for charges related to the crash. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Malicious destruction of property
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 36-year-old Ludington man on a charge of malicious destruction of property and a warrant alleging domestic violence after officers were called to an incident at 5 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of North Rowe Street. Officers state the man allegedly punched a window out of the victim’s home. The victim is a 36-year-old Ludington woman, and according to officers, is the victim of the alleged domestic violence. The man was taken to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital where he was treated for a hand injury. He was then lodged at the Mason County Jail.
Operating while impaired
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 28-year-old Hesperia woman on a charge of operating while impaired following a traffic stop at 2:55 p.m. Sunday on Arthur Road near 194th Avenue in Oceana County’s Greenwood Township. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Ludington man on a criminal bench warrant and a warrant for failing to appear in court at 8:10 p.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of West Decker Road in Hamlin Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 44-year-old Fountain man for a bond violation warrant at 7 p.m. Sunday after being called for a “well-being” check on an individual at Meijer in the 3900 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Fountain man on four warrants all for failing to appear in court at 11:18 p.m. Saturday on Fountain Road near Stephens Road in Sherman Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 9:51 a.m., Friday, for a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 east on Tuttle Road in Custer Township;
• At 7:41 a.m., Friday, for a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stiles Road in Amber Township;
• At 1:07 p.m., Saturday, for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 10 east of Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 5:59 a.m., Friday, on Fountain Road west of Amber Road in Victory Township;
• At 6:15 a.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 north of Main Street in Custer Township;
• At 5:10 a.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Lakeshore and Memorial drives in the City of Ludington.