Warrant arrest, resisting officers
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old Ludington man on a warrant and for resisting and opposing an officer at 2:48 p.m., Tuesday, in the parking lot at Walmart. The sheriff’s office states the man resisted arrest from two deputies and a Michigan State Police trooper as he allegedly refused to exit his vehicle, put his vehicle in reverse and attempted to leave before his arrest. Once the man did leave his vehicle, he allegedly struggled with the deputies and the trooper. No one was injured. The warrant was from the Ludington Police Department on an allegation of stalking. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 35-year-old Fountain man on a warrant following a traffic stop at 8:33 a.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of Jebavy Drive and U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The warrant alleged an unspecified felony from the Muskegon Police Department. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of stolen boots from a vehicle reported at 10:29 a.m., Tuesday, at the Mason County Fairgrounds in Pere Marquette Township.
Driving while license suspended
The Ludington Police Department cited a 37-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 2:40 p.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of Madison and First streets.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries on U.S. 10 west of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township. Medical treatment was not sought.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 7:15 a.m., on U.S. 10 west of Taylor Road in Branch Township;
• At 6:15 p.m., on Sugar Grove Road west of Custer Road in Sherman Township.