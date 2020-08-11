Operating under the influence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Ludington man for operating while under the influence of drugs third offense, driving with a suspended operator’s license ninth offense and six warrants following a traffic stop at 2:31 a.m. Saturday at the Loomis Street boat launch parking lot. Information on what the outstanding warrants were for and where they were issued from was not available Monday. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 50-year-old Ludington man on a charge operating under the influence third of subsequent offense at 7:04 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Pine Street and Jackson Road. It is allegedly his fourth offense. He was also charged with driving with a suspended operator’s license. He was lodged at the Mason County Jail.
Possession of methamphetamine
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 29-year-old Baldwin man for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of North Jebavy Drive in Hamlin Township. He was also wanted on a warrant for a probation violation. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 51-year-old Mears man for domestic violence after being called to an incident at 1:35 a.m. Monday in the 3700 block of Oceana Drive in Hart Township. The man was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Altercation
The Ludington Police Department broke up an alleged fight at the intersection of Madison and Filer streets at 2:05 p.m. Saturday. Two men, ages 27 and 34, were in the altercation. The 27-year-old was taken to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. Both men were taken to the Mason County Jail.
Malicious destruction of property
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 17-year-old Ludington girl for malicious destruction of property after she allegedly damaged a vehicle. Officers were called at 4:17 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Dowland Street.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 39-year-old Ludington woman on three warrants following a traffic stop at 2:17 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Madison Street. Two warrants were from 27th District Court in White Cloud for contempt of court and the third warrant was from 79th District Court in Lake County for allegedly resisting and opposing an officer. Officers cited the woman for not having insurance on her vehicle.
Probation violation
The Ludington Police Department arrested at 28-year-old Ludington man for probation violation at 1:16 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Rath Avenue and Whittier Street. Officers say the man was consuming alcohol against a stipulation of his probation. He was lodged at the Mason County Jail.
Disorderly person
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 48-year-old Manistee man on a charge of being a disorderly person after officers were called to a disturbance at 4:51 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Loomis Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Retail fraud
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 41-year-old Shelby man for retail fraud second degree after being called at 4 p.m. Sunday to the Ludington Walmart Store in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Breaking and entering
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating a breaking and entering after it was reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of North 21st Street in the Village of Fountain in Sheridan Township. It is now known what was taken, if anything.
Operating unregistered vehicle
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 25-year-old Scottville woman for operating an unregistered vehicle following a traffic stop at 12:47 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of First Street and Reinberg Avenue in the City of Scottville.
Driving while license suspended
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Fountain man for driving with a suspended license second offense following a traffic stop at 1:50 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 13th Avenue and Glenn Lake Drive. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash with injury at 3:11 p.m. Saturday on Chauvez Road east of Schwass Road in Riverton Township. An 85-year-old Ludington man was hurt, and was taken two Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital via Life EMS to be treated for his injuries.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with injury at 1:29 p.m. Saturday at 1:29 p.m. Saturday on Custer Road north of Cable Road. A 27-year-old Branchman received minor injuries but did not seek medical attention.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four other vehicle crashes without injury:
• At 7:40 a.m. Friday for a two-vehicle crash on Conrad Road east of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 12:32 p.m. Friday for a hit-and-run crash in the 5700 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 2:14 p.m. Friday for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Stiles and Sugar Grove roads in Victory Township;
• At 1:29 p.m. Saturday for a one-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. 31 north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township.
Trespassing
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of trespassing at 2:59 p.m. Friday in the 10700 block of Old Free Soil Road in Grant Township. Campers allegedly illegally camped on the Lake Michigan beach. They were asked by deputies to leave the area, and deputies say they complied.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury:
• At 6:25 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Jebavy and Hillside drives in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 4:53 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Scottville and Meisenheimer roads in Riverton Township.