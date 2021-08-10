Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 38-year-old woman after being called to an incident at 8:42 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Washington Avenue. The woman allegedly assaulted a 17-year-old Ludington girl. The girl received scratches on her arms during the incident, and she did not seek medical treatment. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off at 10:40 a.m. Monday at the Murphy USA gas station in the 4800 block of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Someone left without paying for $10 in gas.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three two-vehicle crashes without injury Monday:
• At 11:34 a.m. on Jebavy Drive north of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 12:07 p.m. in the 200 block of North Jebavy in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 4:22 p.m. on U.S. 10 east of Quarterline Road in Amber Township.