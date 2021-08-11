Possession of methamphetamine
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 42-year-old Lansing man on a charge of possession of methamphetamines following a traffic stop at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday on Skeels Road near 160th Avenue in Otto Township. He was also cited for driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 49-year-old Wellston woman on three warrants alleging failing to appear in court in Manistee County following a traffic stop at 3:44 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stiles Road in Amber Township. She also was arrested on a charge of driving with a suspended license.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 8:53 p.m., Tuesday, near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Jackson Road in the City of Ludington.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 6:45 a.m., on Stiles Road north of Beyer Road in Victory Township;
• At 7:49 a.m., on Hansen west of U.S. 31 in Amber Township;
• At 3:34 p.m., on Fountain Road west of Custer Road in Sherman Township;
• At 6:57 p.m., on Sugar Grove Road west of Amber Township.