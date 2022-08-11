The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash with non-life-threatening injuries at 3:05 p.m., Wednesday, at the Reimer Eye Center parking lot in the 5900 block of Lawndale Street. A 66-year-old Ludington woman suffered injuries. The woman was treated at the scene by Life EMS. The woman was struck when a vehicle was backing from a parking spot.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 34-year-old Ludington woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 10:23 p.m., Wednesday, at the intersection of Dowland Street and Washington Avenue.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 11:51 a.m., Wednesday, on Meyers Road north of U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 6:19 a.m., on Stiles Road south of Manales Road in Victory Township;
• At 7:27 p.m., on Hawley Road east of Woods Trail Road in Logan Township;
• At 9:14 p.m., on Stiles Road north of Fisher Road in Victory Township.