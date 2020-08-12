Domestic violence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 57-year-old man Clinton Township man for allegedly striking a 82-year-old woman at 3 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 1000 block of North Harbor Street in Golden Township in Oceana County. The woman had facial bruising, but did not seek medical attention, according to troopers. The man was lodged in the Oceana County Jail. The incident remains under investigation.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 19-year-old Saginaw man on a charge of domestic violence and malicious destruction of property after being called to an incident at 10:32 a.m. Monday at a residence in the 4000 block of Arthur Road in Claybanks Township. The man allegedly struck a 51-year-old New Era woman. The woman did not seek medical attention for her injuries. The man was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Probation violation
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 33-year-old Ludington man for a probation violation at 5 p.m. Monday at a residence in the 600 block of North Delia Street. Police reportedly found drug items in the home. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while intoxicated
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a driver at 6:39 p.m. Monday following a traffic stop near the intersection of Darr and Meisenheimer roads for driving while intoxicated. The age, hometown and sex of the driver were not available Tuesday. The driver was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 10:40 a.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a gas drive-off after being called at 12:17 p.m. Monday at the Scottville EZ Mart in the 100 block of East State Street in the City of Scottville. The driver reportedly left without paying for $20 in gas.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer accidents without injury Monday:
• At 4:52 a.m. on U.S. 10 west of Poplar Road in Custer Township;
• At 6:15 a.m. on Custer Road south of Millerton Road in Sherman Township.