Operating under influence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 22-year-old Caledonia man for operating under the influence of intoxicants second offense following a traffic stop at 10:52 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West Ludington Avenue. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of fraud reported at 2:40 p.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of West Sixth Street in Pere Marquette Township. The complainant stated contracted constructed work was not completed.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury Thursday.
• At 11:55 a.m., for a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on U.S. 10 west of Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 8:43 p.m., for a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Jebavy Drive north of Pleasant Ridge in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 1:37 p.m. on U.S. 10 near the U.S. 31 freeway in Amber Township;
• At 11:11 p.m. on U.S. 10 west of Stephens Road in Custer Township.