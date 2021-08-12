Possession of cocaine
The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 38-year-old Scottville man for possession of cocaine after being called for a suspicious situation at 11:21 a.m., Wednesday, at the Ludington Walmart in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. When deputies arrived, the alleged the man had a substance believed to be cocaine. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 29-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant alleging failing to appear in court at 11:21 a.m. in the 6700 block of Virnetta Drive in Pere Marquette Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 27-year-old Ludington man on a warrant alleging a probation violation at 4:31 p.m. at an unspecified location. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 51-year-old Ludington man on a warrant alleging failing to appear in court in 70th District Court at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Filer Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 41-year-old Ludington man on an unspecified warrant following a traffic stop at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 31 near Conrad Road in Pere Marquette Township. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail. The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old Grand Rapids woman, was cited for driving with a suspended license.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 24-year-old Hart woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 11:57 p.m. Wednesday on Polk Road near 88th Avenue in Hart Township.