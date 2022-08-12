Assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 48-year-old Ludington man for domestic assault and batter after responding to an incident at 3:25 a.m., Friday, in the 400 block of East Melendy Street. The victim, a 47-year-old Flint woman, was not injured in the incident. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Probation violation
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 42-year-old Fountain man for violating terms of his probation set forth by the 79th District Court at 11:12 a.m., Thursday, in the 200 block of East Dowland Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny of a chainsaw at 8:28 p.m., Thursday, in the 4800 block of North Cleveland Street in Sherman Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 11:16 a.m., for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township.
• At 8:34 p.m., for a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash in the 5200 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 7:45 a.m., on Chauvez Road west of Tuttle Road in Eden Township;
• At 9:25 a.m., on U.S. 31 freeway near the Meisenheimer Road overpass in Summit Township;
• At 9:40 p.m., on Jagger Road west of Lincoln Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 11:31 p.m., on U.S.10 west of U.S. 31 in Amber Township.