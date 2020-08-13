Operating while intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 19-year-old Scottville man for operating while intoxicated second arrest following a traffic stop at 8:03 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Jagger Road and Jebavy Drive in Hamlin Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at the intersection of Sherman and Decker roads in Hamlin Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 6:50 a.m. on Quarterline Road north of Townline Road in Grant Township;
• At 2:42 p.m. on Free Soil Road east of Schoenherr Road in Meade Township;
• At 9:28 p.m. on Hansen Road east of Amber Road in Amber Township.
Gas drive-off
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a gas drive-off at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday at Airport EZ Mart on U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The dollar amount was $38.29.