Public intoxication
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 58-year-old man for public intoxication after he was found lying on the pavement in the Rite Aid pharmacy drive-through lane at 4:31 p.m. Thursday. Officers stated the man was unable to leave the property because of how intoxicated he allegedly was, and they determined that if he was left alone, he would be a danger to himself. He was lodged at the Mason County Jail.
Malicious destruction
of property
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old LeRoy woman for mallicious destruction of property after responding to an incident at 5:11 p.m. Thursday in the 5200 block of North Stiles Road in Victory Township. The woman, who was allegedly highly intoxicated, also allegedly threw rocks through windows in the home. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while intoxicated
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 31-year-old Grand Haven man for operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 10:52 p.m. Thursday on M-20 near 140th Avenue in Ferry Township. The man was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 36-year-old Hart woman on a warrant alleging contempt of court following a traffic stop at 10:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of James and Danaher streets. The warrant was issued by 78th District Court in Oceana County. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a theft it received at 6:29 p.m. Thursday from a booth at the Mason County Fairgrounds. Unspecified items were taken.