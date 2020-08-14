Operating while intoxicated
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 48-year-old Byron Center woman for operating while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of North Stiles Road in Victory Township.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 66-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant from 79th District Court for failure to appear at 10:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Harrison Street. Officers were called to the residence for a civil situation.
Vehicle crash
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded a two-vehicle crash without injury at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 10 near Stiles Road in Amber Township
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four vehicle crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 2 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Washington and Masten roads in Logan Township;
• At 1:53 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash on Pere Marquette Highway south of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 2:25 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash on Pere Marquette Highway south of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 2:41 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash on Jebavy Drive north of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 3:50 a.m. on Larson Road south of Decker Road in Branch Township;
• At 7:29 p.m. on U.S. 31 north of Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township.