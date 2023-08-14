Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault at 2:06 p.m. Friday in the 5700 block of West Brookwood Place in Pere Marquette Township. A man received a broken jaw as a result of an alleged assault. Deputies arrested a co-worker of the injured man. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 21-year-old Ludington man for domestic assault after responding to an incident at 3:42 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Washington Avenue. The victim, a 22-year-old Ludington woman, had a bruise on her nose and left eye allegedly from the incident. She did not see medical treatment. The man was not injured and was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 44-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 3:46 p.m. Friday in Lake County. The woman had a warrant that alleged failing to appear in 79th District court on a domestic violence charge. Deputies brought her to Mason County, and she was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 44-year-old woman on a warrant at 7:33 p.m. Friday. The warrant from 79th District Court alleges failing to appear for a civil case. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 69-year-old Ludington man on two warrants at 8:33 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. The warrants from 79th District Court were for unspecified charges. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Disorderly conduct
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 33-year-old Ludington man for disorderly conduct after responding to an incident at 9:53 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and James Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 9:40 a.m. Friday for a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on U.S. 10 west of Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 4:21 p.m. Sunday for a two-vehicle crash on Jebavy Drive south of Bryant Road in Pere Marquette Township.
• At 9 p.m. Sunday for a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 10 east of Monroe Road in the Village of Custer.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury recently:
• At 6:50 a.m. Friday on Pere Marquette Highway south of Lenz Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 6:45 a.m. Saturday on Countyline Road west of Wild Wood Drive in Grant Township.
• At 8:58 p.m. Saturday on Millerton Road west of Larson Road in Sheridan Township.