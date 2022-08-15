Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 21-year-old Fremont man following a traffic stop at 7:11 p.m., Friday, in the 3900 block of West U.S. 10. The man had a warrant for his arrest filed by the Fremont Police Department alleging aggravated felonious assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and a misdemeanor count of wearing a mask during the commission of a crime. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 24-year-old Twin Lake man on a warrant at 4:33 p.m., Sunday, on Campbell Road near Bockstanz Road in Branch Township. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving under influence of drugs, vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 6:52 p.m., Friday, at the entrance to the Ludington State Park. The driver, a 66-year-old Loudon, Tennessee, man was arrested for operating under the influence of drugs/marijuana after he allegedly rear-ended a stopped vehicle. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail. Those involved in the crash were treated for minor injuries at the scene by Life EMS and released.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with non-life-threatening injuries at 1:18 p.m., Sunday, on U.S. 10 east of Dennis Road in Amber Township. A driver, a 32-year-old Grand Rapids man, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and possession with intent to delivery ecstacy. The driver and the occupants of the second vehicle were transported by Life EMS to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver then was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old Brethren man for domestic violence after responding to an incident at 3:37 p.m., Saturday, at the Ludington Walmart. Deputies state the victim stated the assault took place in the City of Ludington, but the victim was able to report the incident after separating from the man while in Pere Marquette Township. The victim complained of minor injuries but did not seek medical attention. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while intoxicated
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 43-year-old Ludington man for operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 2:18 a.m., Saturday, near the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Jagger Road. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 60-year-old Shelby man for operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 2 p.m., Saturday, in the City of Shelby. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Assault, resisting arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 20-year-old Hart woman for assault and battery and resisting/opposing an officer after responding to an incident at 6:20 p.m., Sunday, at a residence on Taylor Road near 64th Avenue in Grant Township in Oceana County. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Counterfeit currency
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a counterfeit $100 bill being used at 4:37 p.m., Friday, at the Wesco Eastgate in Pere Marquette Township. Employees stated an unknown person used the fake bill.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 46-year-old New Era man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 8:25 a.m., Friday, on South Water Road near Clay Road in Grant Township in Oceana County.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 34-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license after responding to a single-vehicle rollover crash without injuries at 8:25 p.m., Sunday, on Dewey Road west of Jebavy Drive in Hamlin Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 10:32 p.m., Sunday, on Bradshaw Road east of Benedict Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 9:25 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 south of Decker Road in Custer Township;
• At 11:18 p.m., Friday, on Decker Road west of Sherman Road in Hamlin Township.
Car-turkey
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-turkey crash without injury at 6:35 p.m., Friday, on Custer Road north of Freeman Road in Free Soil Township.