Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 67-year-old Ludington man for domestic assault and battery after responding to an incident at 2:07 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue. One victim, an 18-year-old Ludington woman, received minor scratches. A second victim, a 20-year-old Ludington woman, was not injured. The man was uninjured. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of fraud at 11:52 a.m. Monday in the 5700 block of West Barton Road in Pere Marquette Township. The complainant stated that an unknown person made unauthorized charges on their bank card.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash without injury at 4:38 p.m. Monday on U.S. 10 west of Taylor Road in Branch Township.