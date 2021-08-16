Assault by strangulation
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 44-year-old Crestview, Illinois, on a charge of assault by strangulation after being called to an incident at 7:49 p.m., Friday, in the 7200 block of North Poplar Road in Free Soil Township. Deputies state the victim was uninjured. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 41-year-old Scottville woman for domestic violence after responding to an incident at 2:02 a.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Filer and Harrison streets. Officers state the victim, a 34-year-old Scottville man, was uninjured. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 47-year-old Scottville man on a charge of operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 11:18 p.m., Friday, at the intersection of Jagger and Rath roads in Hamlin Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Disorderly conduct, public intoxication
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 59-year-old Ludington man on charges of violating a personal protection order, public intoxication and disorderly conduct after being called to an incident at 3:30 p.m., Friday, in the 300 block of West Filer Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating the theft of a side-by-side ATV reported at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, near the intersection of 128th Avenue and Skeels Road in Ottawa Township in Oceana County.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of bracelets from a vendor at 5:11 p.m., Friday, at the Western Michigan Fair at the Mason County Fairgrounds.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 65-year-old Free Soil woman on a warrant at 12:03 p.m., Sunday, in the 700 block of West Deer Run Road in Grant Township. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 30-year-old Hart woman on a warrant following a traffic stop at 8:20 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of 64th Avenue and Skeels Road. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court in Muskegon County. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail. The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old Mears man, was cited for driving with a suspended license.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 27-year-old Ludington woman on two warrants at 2:04 p.m., Friday, in the 600 block of East Danaher Street. Both warrants allege failing to appear in court and were issued one each from 78th District Court in Hart and 79th District Court in Ludington. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 20-year-old Fountain man on two warrants following a traffic stop at 1:12 a.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Ludington and Washington avenues. The warrants issued in 78th District Court in Hart allege failure to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 36-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 9:08 p.m., Saturday, in the 100 block of West Ludington Avenue. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court in 51st Circuit Court. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 62-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 5:03 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Iris Road and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 24-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 4:41 p.m., Friday, at the intersection of Pere Marquette Highway and Chauvez Road in Pere Marquette Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 23-year-old Manistee woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 10:14 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Hoague Road in Grant Township.
Driving with canceled license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 26-year-old Ludington man for driving with a canceled license following a traffic stop at 6:45 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Fountain and Stiles roads in Victory Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 12:26 p.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 west of Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 12:54 a.m., Saturday, for a one-vehicle crash on Sugar Grove Road west of Benson Road in Sheridan Township;
• At 4:38 p.m., Saturday, for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bryant Road and Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 11:43 a.m., Sunday, for a two-vehicle crash on the U.S. 31 off-ramp at the U.S. 10 intersection in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 12:20 a.m., Sunday, on State Street west of Bean Street in the City of Scottville.