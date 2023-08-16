Operating while impaired
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 46-year-old Hart man for operating while impaired following a traffic stop at 10:33 p.m. Tuesday on Adams Road near 112th Avenue in Weare Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Car-goose
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-goose crash without injury at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on the U.S 31 freeway south of Chauvez Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 11:38 a.m., for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 south of Forest Trail in Free Soil Township;
• At 8:49 p.m., for a one-vehicle crash on First Street east of Gordon Road in Amber Township.