The Ludington Police Department arrested a 60-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 10:30 a.m., Monday, in the 100 block of North Staffon Street. The warrant alleges contempt of court from 19th Circuit Court in Manistee. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 42-year-old Oceana County man on a warrant at 11 a.m., Monday, in the 2800 block of 186th Avenue in Newfield Township. The warrant alleges failing to appear in Newaygo County court. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 25-year-old Scottville woman on a warrant at 8 p.m., Monday, at the Mason County Jail when she turned herself in. The warrant alleges aggravated assault from the Hastings Police Department. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three two-vehicle crashes Monday without injuries:
• At 9:50 a.m., on U.S. 10 and Gordon Road in Amber Township;
• At 1:50 p.m., on Stiles Road north of Dewey Road in Victory Township;
• At 5:30 p.m., on U.S. 10 east of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.