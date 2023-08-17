Operating under
influence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 54-year-old Shelby woman for operating under the influence of drugs following a traffic stop at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday on northbound U.S. 31 at mile marker No. 138 in Grant Township. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny Wednesday in the 4600 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township. The complainant stated two air fryers were taken from behind their business.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday on Jebavy Drive north of Bertha Lane in Pere Marquette Township. Two vehicles hit the same deer. There were not any injuries.