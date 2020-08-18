Witness intimidation
The Ludington Police Department was called at 7:24 p.m. Sunday to the 500 block of East Danaher Street to investigate the complaint of witness intimidation. The department continues to investigate. What case the alleged incident is connected to was not known.
Carrying concealed weapon
The Ludington Police Department investigated a complaint of a person carrying a concealed weapon at 2:58 p.m. Saturday after being called to the 200 block of South William Street. The case was sent to the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney’s office for review. No other information was available.
‘Super drunk’ arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 31-year-old Linden man on a charge of being “super drunk” following a traffic stop at 12:29 a.m. Saturday on Stearns Outer Drive. The man allegedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.80. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Fountain man on a criminal bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms of his probation at 2:20 a.m. Friday. Deputies found the man sleeping in a car in the parking lot of the Fountain Market in the Village of Fountain. Deputies continue to investigate. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 26-year-old Muskegon man on a warrant that charges him with illegal entry after a traffic stop at 2 p.m. Friday on M-120 near 1645th Avenue in Newfield Township. The man was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 56-year-old Baldwin woman on a warrant following an incident at 10:06 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Danaher Street. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Probation violation
The Ludington Police Department reported two persons for violations of their probation to the Michigan Department of Corrections Probation/Parole authorities:
• At 2:39 a.m. Sunday for a 24-year-old Ludington woman who was reportedly intoxicated after they responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of St. Paul Street;
• At 11:27 p.m Sunday for a 50-year-old Ludington man after responding to an incident at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Harrison Street.
Fraud complaint
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of fraud/larceny received at 2:47 p.m. Friday in the Meijer parking lot in the 3900 block of East U.S. 10 in Amber Township. The victim reported that someone had accessed her credit card and withdrew over $300 in cash from her account
Driving with license suspended
The Michigan State Police Hart post cited a 36-year-old Ludington man for driving without a valid operator’s license following a traffic stop at 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Chauvez Road near Hogenson Road in Riverton Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash at 7:31 p.m. where two people were injured at 7:31 p.m. on Stiles Road north of Sugar Grove Road in Victory Township. A 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were treated for non-life threatening injuries at the scene by Life EMS ambulance personnel and released.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle cash at 1:07 p.m. Saturday without injury near the intersection of Main and Sanders streets in the Village of Custer.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 2 p.m. Friday on Meisenheimer Road near Pere Marquette Highway in Summit Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post was called to a one-vehicle crash with injuries at 12:56 p.m. Friday on 192nd Avenue near Fish Road in Newfield Township. The extent of the injuries was not available.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a two-vehicle crash at 10:25 p.m. Saturday on Oceana Drive near Monroe Road in Hart Township. The extent of the injuries was not available. Disturbance
The Ludington Police Department responded to a disturbance at 8:35 p.m. Sunday at the Loomis Street boat ramps. Police say that the man was driven from the scene by his daughter.