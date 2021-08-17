Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 8:31 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Dewey and Lincoln roads in Hamlin Township. Deputies stated a northbound vehicle on Lincoln Road failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with a westbound vehicle. Drivers in each vehicle and a passenger in one of the vehicles received non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital by Life EMS. The accident is still under investigation.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 4:27 p.m. Monday on U.S. 10 west of Brye Road in Amber Township. One of the drivers, a 36-year-old Ludington man, was arrested for driving with a suspended license second offense. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 29-year-old Shelby woman on a charge of domestic violence after responding to a report of an assault at 9:48 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of 96th Avenue in Shelby Township. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Larceny
The Ludington Police Department is investigating a complaint of a larceny of a row boat reported at 3:09 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Maritime Drive.
The Ludington Police Department is investigating a complaint of a larceny of merchandise from a business reported at 8:48 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Ludington Avenue.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 7:10 a.m. on Jebavy Drive south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 8:30 p.m. on Quarterline Road north of Forest Trail Road in Grant Township.