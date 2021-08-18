Operating under the influence of intoxicants
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old Custer man on a charge of operating while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense, following a traffic stop at 10:34 p.m., Tuesday, on Stephens Road near Beyer Road in Sherman Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 36-year-old Hesperia man on a charge of domestic violence after responding to an incident at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, on Newfield Road in Newfield Township in Oceana County. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Threat
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a threat against an individual at 1:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of East First Street in branch Township. Deputies are investigating and no other information is being released.
The Ludington Police Department responded to a report of a threat/online harassment at 7:20 p.m., Tuesday, in the 400 block of South Harrison Street.
Property damage
The Ludington Police Department responded to a report of damage to a lawn at 7:40 a.m., Tuesday, in the 400 block of West Filer Street. The property owner stated an unknown vehicle damaged the lawn.
Illegal dumping
The Ludington Police Department responded to a report of illegal dumping at 11:11 a.m., Tuesday, in the 200 block of West Loomis Street.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 7:45 a.m. on Hansen Road near Dennis Road in Amber Township;
• At 5:10 p.m. on Quarterline Road near Countyline Road in Grant Township;
• At 9:31 p.m., on Hawley Road near Stiles Road in Riverton Township.