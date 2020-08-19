Suspicious situation investigated
The Ludington Police Department is investigating a complaint of a man possibly following two Ludington teenage girls after being reported at 7:22 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Loomis Street. A 19-year-old Ludington woman stated that a man in an older Dodge blue pick-up truck drove by her telling her she was “cute.” She told police that he then drove away only to return moments later. She believes that he may have been taking photos of her and her 16-year-old sister. When the two girls went into their house, the man knocked on the door, but left the area prior to police arriving.
Operating under the influence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 66-year-old Twin Lake man on a charge of operating under the influence of liquor third offense following a traffic stop at 12:51 a.m. Monday near the intersection of U.S. 31 and Freeman Road in Free Soil Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash with injuries at 12:07 p.m. Monday on U.S. 10 west of Tuttle Road in Custer Township. A 32-year-old Ludington man received non-life-threatening injuries when the moped he was driving on the road’s shoulder struck a parked trailer. He was treated at the scene by Life EMS and transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 4:07 p.m. Monday on Amber Road near Hansen Road in Amber Township. A 30-year-old Custer man received minor injuries in the crash. He was treated at the scene by Life EMS.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a one-vehicle crash with injuries at 8:45 p.m. Monday on 116th Avenue and McKinley Road in Ottawa Township. A 31-year-old Baldwin man received minor injuries after the rear tire on his motorcycle blew out, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle. He was treated at the scene by Life EMS.
Warrant arrest
The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 48-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant sought by the Ludington Police Department for failing to appear. She was transported from Mecosta County to Ludington and lodged at the Mason County Jail.
Property damage accident
The Ludington Police Department responded to a property damage accident at 8:20 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Ludington Avenue.
The Ludington Police Department responded to a property damage accident at 7:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Lewis Street. Officers issued a citation for an improper turn.
Property damage
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of property damage at 8:50 a.m. Monday in the 6000 block of Maplewood in Hamlin Township. Deputies are investigating a location where someone drove “donuts” into a lawn.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas drive-off at 7:31 p.m. Monday at the Airport EZ Mart, 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. An individual reportedly drove off without paying $8.25 in gas.
Syringe found
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a found syringe at 5:38 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Ludington Avenue. The syringe was disposed of.