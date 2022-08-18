Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old Scottville man on a warrant following a traffic stop at 9:35 a.m., Wednesday, on Oceana Drive near U.S. 31 in Summit Township. The warrant from 51st Circuit Court alleged operating while impaired. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 59-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 7:56 p.m., Wednesday, in the 200 block of East Melendy Street. The warrant from 79th District Court alleged failing to appear in court on an unspecified charge. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Drunk and disorderly
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 55-year-old Scottville man dor drunk and disorderly after responding to an incident at 9:42 p.m., Wednesday, in the 100 block of South Main Street in the City of Scottville. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Disorderly person
The Ludington Police Department cited a 23-year-old Ludington man for being disorderly after responding to an incident at 9:45 a.m., Wednesday, at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Brother Street.
License violation
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 39-year-old Holland woman for violating the terms of her restricted driver’s license following a traffic stop at 4:15 p.m., Wednesday, on U.S. 31 near Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded at 9:04 p.m., Wednesdya, to a report of two stolen brake rotors from a garage in the 4600 block of North Schoenherr Road in Sheridan Township.