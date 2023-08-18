Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 38-year-old Ludington woman on two warrants at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Franklin Street. The warrants from 79th District Court allege failing to appear in court. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 23-year-old Newaygo man was arrested on a warrant at 12:45 a.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway. The warrant from Newaygo County alleged failing to pay fines and costs. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of retail fraud at 8:22 a.m. Thursday from the Scottville Wesco station in the 100 block of North Main Street in the City of Scottville. Employees state an unknown person took two bottles of brandy without paying for them.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny from a roadside fruit stand at 2:33 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of West Deren Road in Riverton Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 9:43 a.m. Thursday on Hansen Road west of Dennis Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash at U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township.