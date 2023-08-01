Possession of methamphetamine, driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men following a traffic stop at 8:36 p.m. Monday in the 6900 block of East U.S. 10. The driver, a 28-year-old Irons man, was arrested for driving with a suspended license. The passenger, a 54-year-old Fountain man, was arrested for possession of methamphetamines. They were lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating under influence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 55-year-old Ludington man for operating under the influence third offense following a traffic stop at 3:36 p.m. Monday on U.S. 10 near Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny at 7:15 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of West Deren Road in Riverton Township. The complainant stated a money box located a fruit stand was taken.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny at 5 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East U.S. 10 in Custer Township. The complainant stated a 2004 Yamaha TTR 90 motorcycle and four kayaks were taken.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 6:40 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Scottville and Hawley roads. A 32-year-old Tustin man received minor injuries in the crash. He was treated by Life EMS and released. The other driver was not injured.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 41-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 2:08 p.m. Monday on Lakeshore Drive near M-116 in Hamlin Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 7 a.m. Monday on Reed Road south of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township.