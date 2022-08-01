Counterfeit cash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of passing a counterfeit $100 at 9 a.m., Thursday, at Lakeside Links Golf Course in the 5300 block of West Chauvez Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Operating while
intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 57-year-old Scottville woman for operating while intoxicated with a high blood alcohol level (BAC 0.21) following a traffic stop at 10:19 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and First Street in Branch Township.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 41-year-old Grand Rapids man on a warrant at 2:19 p.m., Saturday, in the 300 block of West Ludington Avenue. The warrant was issued from the Friend of the Court in Kent County on an unspecified charge. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 37-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license sixth offense following a traffic stop at 12:45 p.m., Thursday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 37-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license first offense following a traffic stop at 4:59 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 east of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
Driving without license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 49-year-old Ludington man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 10:42 a.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Madison and First streets.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas drive-off reported at 5:19 p.m., Thursday, from the Airport EZ Mart in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. A person allegedly left without paying for $30.02 in fuel.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas drive-off reported at 11:46 a.m., Saturday, from the Ludington EZ Mart in the 5900 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. A person allegedly left without paying for $54.01 in fuel.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 11:47 a.m., Thursday, for a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 west of Reek Road in Custer Township;
• At 4:50 p.m., Thursday, for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 north of U.S. 10 in Amber Township;
• At 5:46 p.m., Thursday, for a two-vehicle crash at the U.S. 10 and U.S. 31 on-ramp in Amber Township;
• At 4:48 p.m., Sunday, for a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Fountain and Budzynski roads in Sheridan Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 1:09 a.m., Thursday, on the U.S. 31 freeway south of U.S. 10 in Amber Township;
• At 7:40 a.m., Friday, on Rath Avenue south of Ann Street in the City of Ludington;
• At 5:45 p.m., Friday, on Campbell Road south of Dewey Road in Sheridan Township;
• At 9:18 a.m., Saturday, on Custer Road south of Koenig Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 3:54 p.m., Sunday, on Decker Road west of Sherman Road in Hamlin Township.