Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 37-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant alleging unspecified drug charges at 1:21 p.m., Wednesday, in the 600 block of East Dowland Street. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Unwanted person
The Ludington Police Department responded to a complaint of an unwanted person at 3:43 a.m., Wednesday, in the 200 block of East First Street. The individual left the premises before officers arrived.
Breking and entering
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of breaking and entering into a camper trailer at 12:33 p.m., Wednesday, in the 2000 block of North Benson Road in Branch Township. Deputies were told it was believed no items were taken.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 11:59 a.m., Wednesday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, on Quarterline Road near Modjeski Road in Grant Township.