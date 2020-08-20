Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 26-year-old Ludington woman at 3 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant sought by the Scottville Police Department charging her with child abuse fourth degree. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 63-year-old White Cloud man on a warrant sought by the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office after a traffic stop at 4 p.m. on U.S. 10 near Bean Street in Custer Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 6:39 a.m. Tuesday on Hansen Road east of Tuttle Road in Custer Township. The driver was treated at the scene by Life EMS.
Driving without insurance
The Michigan State Police hart post cited a 46-year-old Irons man for driving without insurance following a traffic stop at 4:44 p.m. on Stiles Road near U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a car-deer accident at 9:45 p.m. Monday on U.S. 10 near Tuttle Road in Custer Township.