Possession of methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Ludington woman for possession of methamphetamine and a pair of warrants following a traffic stop at 1:27 a.m., Friday, on First Street near Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township. The warrants allege failure to appear in 79th District Court. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 64-year-old Twin Lake man for operating under the influence of intoxicants after deputies responded at 9:34 p.m., Thursday, to a restaurant in the 4000 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 2:47 p.m., Thursday, on Crystal Lake in Amber Township. Operators of two jet skis each received minor injuries when their watercraft collided. One of the drivers was taken by his parents by Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for treatment. It is unknown if the other driver sought medical treatment.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash with minor injuries a 5:55 a.m., Thursday, on Fountain Road near LaSalle Road in Victory Township. It is unknown if the driver sought treatment for his injuries.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a sincle-vehicle crash without injuries at 12:39 a.m. Friday on Beaune Road near Angling Road in Hamlin Township.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 45-year-old Wellston man for driving with a suspended license after they responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle at 11:11 a.m., Thursday, in the 200 block of North Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
Property damage accident
The Ludington City Police responded to a property damage accident without injuries 4:55 p.m., Thursday, at the intersection of Ludington and Rath avenues.