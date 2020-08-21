Lost child found
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a report of a missing child at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Lake Michigan Recreation Area in Grant Township. Troopers were told three boys went fishing, and two returned. The third boy was found after a short search. No other information about the incident was available Thursday.
Assault and battery
The Ludington Police Department investigated a report of assault and battery that was received at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Diana Street. Officers report a 61-year-old Ludington woman was allegedly pushed by a 27-year-old Hart woman.
Threat
The Ludington Police Department investigated a report of a threat received at 11:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Gaylord Avenue. The investigation was closed. No other information was available about the incident.
Duffel bags found
The Ludington Police Department has duffel bags that were abandoned and found at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Filer Street. The person to whom these belong to can claim them if they inquire at the Ludington Police Department, who handled the complaint.
Scams reported
The Ludington Police Department responded to two attempted scam complaints Wednesday. One email scam was reported at 11:49 a.m. by a resident in the 600 block of North Rowe Street. One phone scam was reported at 12:53 p.m. by a resident in the 600 block of Second Street. Police closed their investigation into complaints.
Vehicle crash
The Ludington Police Department responded to a vehicle crash without injuries at 10:02 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and James Street.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 5:13 p.m. Wednesday on Stiles Road south of Sugar Grove Road in Victory Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 6:38 a.m. Wednesday on Custer Road south of Hawley Road.