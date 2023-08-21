Water emergency
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a near drowning incident at 3:45 p.m. Saturday on Hamlin Lake in Hamlin Township. According to Sheriff Kim Cole, a 30-year-old Ypsilanti woman jumped off of a pontoon boat in about 20 feet of water and was in distress. She was pulled back onto the boat by the people on the boat, and she was taken back to score. There, members of the Hamlin Township Fire Department, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol and Life EMS responded. She was treated by Life EMS and transported to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital for her non-life threatening injuries.
Assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 40-year-old Ludington woman for assault after responding to an incident at 9:13 p.m. Friday at Corewell Health Ludington Hospital, 1 Atkinson Drive. Officers were called to the hospital to escort the woman from the premises. While she was leaving, she allegedly kicked one of the officers in the leg. She was arrested and lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 48-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 9:53 a.m. Saturday. Deputies state the woman came to the Mason County Jail to visit an inmate, and they learned she had a warrant from Norton Shores for failing to appear in court on a allegation of fraud. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old Muskegon man on a warrant at 11 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 near Skeels Road. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court on a traffic citation. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Crystal Valley man on a warrant at 8:45 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Washington Street in Crystal Valley. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court on a narcotics charge. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of retail fraud at 10:38 p.m. Saturday at the Scottville Wesco. Employees stated an unknown man reportedly took a bottle of liquor from the store
Driving with revoked license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 48-year-old Manistee man for driving on a revoked license following a traffic stop at 1:41 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Dewey Road in Sherman Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 29-year-old Fountain man for unlawful use of a license plate following a traffic stop at 2:33 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Dewey Road in Sherman Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four vehicle crashes without injuries in recent days:
• At 6:30 p.m. Friday for a two-vehicle, hit-and-run crash without injuries on Irish Road west of Inman Road in Pere Marquette Township. The complainant stated their vehicle was sideswiped by a maroon vehicle that reportedly crossed the centerline and fled the scene.
• At 1:18 p.m. Saturday for a single-vehicle crash on Jebavy Drive south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township.
• At 4:40 p.m. Saturday for a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 west of Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township.
• At 7:20 p.m. Saturday for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 west of Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury:
• At 6 a.m. Friday, on Chauvez Road west of Stiles Road in Riverton Township;
• At 9:35 p.m. Friday on Stiles Road south of Fisher Road in Victory Township;
• At 6:50 a.m. Sunday on Custer Road north of Decker Road in Sherman Township.