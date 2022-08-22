Water emergency
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a water emergency at 2:41 p.m., Saturday, on the Lake Michigan side of near the south breakwater of the Ludington harbor. A 79-year-old West Bloomfield man was pulled from the water by a 62-year-old Kalamazoo man before deputies and first responders arrived. The West Bloomfield man was about 100 yards off of the south breakwater. The man refused medical treatment.
Resisting an officer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Fairport, New York, man for resisting and opposing an officer after responding to a report of a suspicious person at 9:30 p.m., Sunday, at Ludington State Park in Hamlin Township. The man was allegedly “acting strange and was possibly on drugs,” according to the report. Deputies and troopers with the Michigan State Police Hart Post located the man, and he allegedly admitted drug use. While speaking with law enforcement, the man allegedly started to misbehave. When law enforcement attempted to walk with the man out of the area, he allegedly resisted officers and was arrested. No one was injured in the incident. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 47-year-old Ludington man for domestic violence after responding to an incident at 4:31 p.m., Sunday, on South Wildwood Road in the Wildwood apartment complex in Amber Township. The victim was uninjured. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old Fountain woman on a warrant at 7:31 p.m., Friday, in the 6600 block of East Borowski Road in Sheridan Township. The woman had a warrant from both Mason County and Oceana County courts. The warrant from Mason County alleged theft. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old Fountain woman on a warrant at 1:31 a.m., Saturday, in the 2400 block of North 21st Street in Sheridan Township. The warrant alleged contempt of court for not appearing on a charge of driving with a suspended license. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of theft of an undisclosed amount of cash at 8:36 a.m., Friday, at a residence in the 3300 block of Neil Street in Hamlin Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 27-year-old Knoxville, Tennessee, woman as it relates to an alleged larceny of items from a residence in the 8500 block of East Decker Road in Branch Township.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a gas drive-off at 9:17 p.m., Saturday, from the Ludington EZ Mart in the 5900 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. A driver allegedly left without paying $40.01 in gasoline.
Vandalism
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old Fountain woman for vandalism after receiving a report of slashed tires at 10:14 p.m., Saturday, in the 2300 block of North 32nd Street in Sheridan Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving on revoked license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 55-year-old Ludington woman for driving with a revoked license following a traffic stop at 8:20 p.m., Friday, on Lakeshore Drive near Bryant Road.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 32-year-old Ludington man for driving with a revoked license while on an unregistered moped following a traffic stop at 1:57 a.m., Sunday, on Harrison Street near Pere Marquette Street.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 31-year-old Ludington woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 10:12 a.m., Saturday, on Washington Avenue near Bryant Road.
Operating ORV without eyewear
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 17-year-old Grant Township man for operating an off-road vehicle without proper eyewear following a traffic stop at 11 p.m., Saturday, on White Road near LaSalle Road in Grant Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 12:13 p.m., Friday, for a one-vehicle crash on Chavez Road east of Schwass Road in Riverton Township;
• At 4:25 p.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash, Lakeshore Drive north of No Name Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 4:46 p.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash, U.S. 31 off-ramp to Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 4 p.m., Saturday, for a two-vehicle crash in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 6:30 a.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 south of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township;
• At 6:36 a.m., Friday, on Hawley Road east of Stiles Road in Riverton Township;
• At 8:30 a.m., Friday, on Cleveland Street north of Manales Road in the Village of Fountain;
• At 5:23 a.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 east of Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township.