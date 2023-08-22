Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash with injuries at 1:33 p.m. Monday on Chauvez Road west of Brye Road. The drivers, a 24-year-old Free Soil man and a 30-year-old Scottville woman, took themselves for treatment of non-life threatening injuries to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three vehicle crashes without injury Monday:
• At 10 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash on Pere Marquette Highway south of Kistler Road in Summit Township;
• At 5:43 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 north of U.S. 10 in Amber Township;
• At 9:18 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 west of Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 7:13 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive north of Decker Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 8:15 p.m. on Dewey Road east of Culver Drive in Hamlin Township;
• At 9:30 p.m. on Fountain Road west of Stiles Road in Victory Township.