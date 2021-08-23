Aggravated domestic assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Ludington man on a charge of aggravated domestic assault after responding to a report of an assault at 9:51 a.m., Sunday, at a residence on Barnhart Road in Hamlin Township. The victim was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for treatment of facial injuries. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
‘Super drunk’
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 29-year-old Canton man on a charge of operating while impaired first offense with a blood alcohol level of 0.17 or higher, known as “super drunk,” after a traffic stop at 9:17 p.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Ludington and Washington avenues. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while impaired
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 55-year-old Montague man on a charge of drivng while impaired following a traffic stop at midnight, Sunday, in the 6000 block of Arthur Road in Claybanks Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of fraud that was received at 12:32 p.m., Friday, in the 700 block of Deer Run Road in Grant Township. The complainant stated an individual made unauthorized withdrawals from a bank account.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigated a report of a stolen 16-foot, yellow Valley kayak it received at 11:31 a.m., Sunday, in the 1400 block of South Lakeshore drive in Pere Marquette Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 5:55 a.m., Friday, for a one-vehicle crash on Fountain Road west of LaSalle Road in Victory Township;
• At 5:36 p.m., Sunday, for a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Fountain and Peterson roads in Victory Township;
• At 5:42 p.m., Sunday, for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 west of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.