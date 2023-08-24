Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 6:24 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 10 west of Brye Road in Amber Township. A 52-year-old Manistee man received minor injuries in the crash. He was transported by Life EMS to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital. The other driver was not injured.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday on State Street west of Main Street in the City of Scottville.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 43-year-old Granger, Indiana, man for driving with a suspended license first offense after a traffic stop at 1:41 p.m. Wednesday on Meyers Road north of U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
Driving without a license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 28-year-old Scottville man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 10:24 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stiles Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 3:15 p.m. on Campbell Road south of Sippy Road in Logan Township;
• At 11:17 p.m. on Custer Road north of Hoague Road in Free Soil Township.